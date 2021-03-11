‘That’s not happening’: Missouri clerk chases armed robber out of store

AVONDALE, Mo. (WDAF) — Surveillance video shows the moment a Missouri store owner chased a would-be robber outside, despite his having pointed a gun at her head.

Pam Overstreet, owner of Pam’s One Stop Bottle Shop, said the attempted armed robbery happened Wednesday morning, 20 minutes after the store opened.

“He definitely was so young looking. All I kept thinking about was my kid. He looks like a little kid. I was not scared at all,” she said.

Overstreet said when the suspect came in, she knew something was not right. She said he purchased chips and a soda but didn’t leave.

Instead, he pointed a gun at her, demanding money.

“Very politely, he stepped back and was like, ‘Yeah, one more thing,’ and pulls out his gun. ‘Empty the register please,’” Overstreet said. “Please! Who says please? Are we going to get a thank you afterwards? I instantly was like, ‘Are you kidding? Are you serious? That’s not happening.’”

Overstreet said the suspect didn’t get away easily.

“If my son had not walked through that door, I think the situation would have been completely different, but he did, and momma-mode kicked in,” she said. “He’s lucky he’s a fast runner.”

Overstreet said after a short chase, the suspect did get away, but not with anything from the store. She said she acted spontaneously, but doesn’t recommend anyone react how she did.

“We do not have the world’s smartest criminals here,” Overstreet said. “He gets an F. I’m sorry, He gets an F. That was not very good at all.”

