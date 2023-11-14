ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Conservation is now stocking St. Louis area lakes with rainbow trout. Nearly 40,000 trout will be stocked in the lakes from November until February. This is an annual program to encourage fishing in the state’s more urban areas.

The fish are going into nine St. Louis City and County lakes, Union City Lake in Franklin County, and five lakes in the August A. Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles County. Gendron Lake, Jefferson Lake, and Wild Acres Park Lake won’t be stocked due to ongoing renovation projects.

Between November and the end of January, some lakes are catch-and-release only, and some are catch-and-keep. After February 1, trout may be harvested from all lakes.

Anglers ages 16-64 need a Missouri fishing permit. Anyone wanting to keep trout must also have a trout permit, regardless of age.

St. Louis area lakes stocked with winter trout in 2023:

Carondelet Park Boathouse Lake in St. Louis

January-Wabash Lake in Ferguson

Koeneman Park Lake in Jennings

O’Fallon Park Lake in St. Louis

Suson Park’s Island Lake and Carp Lake

Tilles Park Lake in St. Louis County

Union City Lake in Union, Franklin County

Walker Lake in Kirkwood

Vlasis Park Lake in Ballwin

August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area lakes 3, 7, 21, 22, and 23

Learn more by calling the Fish Stocking Hotline at 636-300-9651. Visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website for more fishing information.