ST. LOUIS — The Gateway to the West has a lot of culinary gems that have been featured on national television. The number of family-owned restaurants and unique treats like thin-crust pizza, barbecue, and gooey butter cake make it a great destination for Food Network producers.

The Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, has showcased numerous Missouri eateries on his popular series, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” This extends to several spots in St. Louis, all ripe for your visit (if you haven’t been yet).

Explore the seven St. Louis locations that Fieri has featured across the 45 seasons of his show. Several of the restaurants have changed drastically or are no longer available to visit.

Sweetie Pie’s

Guy Fieri stopped by Sweetie Pie’s in 2008 and was impressed with their macaroni and cheese. Owner Robbie Montgomery shares her famous recipe. Other dishes featured on the episode include smothered pork, okra, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and greens.

The Manchester and Delmar locations closed after a co-owner was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot. Miss Robbie said earlier this year that she plans to open a new location in Old North St. Louis.

The Shaved Duck

In 2007, Fieri paid a visit to this eatery in the Tower Grove East neighborhood. He dug into the cheese fries, piled high with smoked pork butt and rib meat. Guy devoured the smoked duck with juniper jam. It all looked so good that audiences could not get enough of it.

There were lines of people to visit the barbecue joint until last December. That is when a frozen pipe burst and caused extensive damage to the building. The good news is that they are back open for dine-in and take-out.

Espino’s Mexican Bar and Grill

Fieri rolled by Espino’s in Chesterfield in November 2012. Guy called the pork chili verde “off the hook. The Food Network also said patrons also like to order the ribs and the mole.

Dressel’s Public House

This Central West End staple was also featured on Diners Drive-ins and Dives in 2012. It is a second-generation business with farm-to-table food made from scratch. It recently reopened after being closed for the past three years. Fieri’s favorite dish from this restaurant was the porchetta “Louie.”

Anthonino’s Taverna

This restaurant serves Greek and Italian food with a St. Louis spin. It was also featured on the Food Network in 2012. Guy was impressed with the toasted raviolis served with homemade marinara sauce.

Guerrilla Street Food

This is another St. Louis restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2012. Guy visited the food truck to sample the spectacular Filipino street food.

The food truck eventually turned into restaurants located at the intersection of Arsenal and South Grand in St. Louis and along Old Orchard in Webster Groves. Ownership changes and restaurant closures mean it may be difficult or impossible to get a meal from there anymore.

The Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen

This Webster Groves restaurant was also on the show in 2012. Guy tried the BBQ Spaghetti at this place known for pleasing a range of tastes. They have Memphis-style BBQ, Cajun food, southern staples, all wrapped up in a roadhouse. It recently changed owners but no changes to the successful recipe are planned.

There are a lot more locations in Missouri that Fieri has visited. Many are in the Kansas City area. See the full list of Missouri locations here.