MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The 2023 St. Louis Magazine A-List winners were recently announced and FOX 2 won the reader’s choice in most of the TV news categories. Glenn Zimmerman, Mandy Murphey, and FOX 2 News in the Morning all received top honors.

Nominations for the magazine’s awards start in January and are only based on write-ins. The five businesses that receive the most nominations in each category advance to the voting round which goes from March to April. Winners are announced online in June and in the July issue of the magazine.

There are many categories besides TV news to see. Learn about the best food, events, shopping, cars and more. See the full list of winners and the editor’s choices here.

FOX 2 winners:

— FOX 2 News in the Morning: Despite getting up in the wee hours, the FOX 2 morning team manages to deliver an informative mix of news—both hardhitting and lighthearted—in a personable, entertaining way. TV News Anchor — Mandy Murphey: A 14-time Emmy Award winner, Murphey prides herself on being “an anchor who can report.” She celebrated three decades at KTVI in 2021 and was inducted into the NATAS Mid-America Emmy Silver Circle in 2022, after more than 25 years of distinguished service in the industry.