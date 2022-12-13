ST. LOUIS — Big changes to Affordable Care Act coverage could be expensive for low-income families, if they do not apply by the deadline of Thursday, December 15.

“You’ve got to take action,” said insurance agency Adam Noe of the Missouri Insurance Exchange.

“There is a deadline. It’s the 15th of this month, to have your coverage start January 1st. That’s a big deal.”

That is because the next deadline is in January 2023 for coverage to start in February. Noe said that could leave some with an insurance bill that is too expensive.

“We don’t want anybody to have any gaps in coverages.”

Cigna is one company in the exchange. Ambetter, from St. Louis based Centene, is another. Both offered low-income applicants zero-cost premiums, during open enrollment in 2021. That changed this year.

“Their rates have gone up, for whatever reason, and it’s affecting a lot of households.”

Noe says most other companies offer plans with deductibles and co-pays. However, some of those have plans with no premiums.

“Changing things sometime is confusing, and people don’t want to make a bad decision. Come down, we understand the plans. We can show you the difference, and we can help you.”

Applicants can visit MoInsurance.org, but Noe is ready to help in-person.

“It’s worth a look to look over these plans to see if we can save you some money.”

Missouri Insurance Exchange

7532 W. Florissant

Country Club Hills, MO 63136

MoInsurance.org

(314) 481-1100

Hours 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays