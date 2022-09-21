ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has disaster relief volunteers in Alaska following a typhoon and in Puerto Rico after a hurricane. Some of them were deployed before the disaster struck.

“We are in need of individuals to respond as we see disasters becoming more frequent,” said Beth Elders, executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis.

She adds that volunteers continue to respond to local disasters.

“Last week, we responded to 16 home fires just in the St. Louis metropolitan area alone, and we need volunteers to be locally and nationally available to lend a hand,” Elders said.

She said conditions in Puerto Rico are especially challenging because of widespread power outages. The Red Cross has managed to set up several shelters.

“Many of those are actually solar-powered through solar panels that the American Red Cross was able to install shortly after Hurricane Maria in 2017,” Elders said.

Elders said challenges in Alaska include getting relief to those who need help in extremely rural areas.

Anyone wishes to volunteer can go to redcross.org/volunteertoday. If anyone wishes to make a donation can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

“We need people to step up and really lend a hand with us,” Elders said.