ST. LOUIS – A historical landmark in St. Louis will soon carry new life as an entertainment center.

The Armory is being revitalized as a multi-purpose entertainment center. Organizers tell FOX 2 they expect to open the entertainment center on Dec. 9, 2022 after the first phase of the project is complete.

With six acres of indoor space, The Armory is planning to offer six bars, 70 beers on tap, interactive games, a two-story slide and a live entertainment stage.

“What we’re doing here is really creating a vibrant core to the city,” said Philip Hulse, managing principal and founder of Green Street, told FOX 2 about revitalizing The Armory in 2018.

Other phases of The Armory are expected to be completed in spring 2023. Brick + Bev, a team of entertainment and hospitality experts affiliated with Green Street Real Estate Ventures, helped with turning development plans into a reality.

The Armory is located at 3676 Market St. across Interstate 64 near the City Foundry.

When the district was built in the 1930s, it was known as the Armory of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard. Over the years, it’s served as a concert venue and sports complex for indoor soccer, softball, and tennis.