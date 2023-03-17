ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ newest entertainment venue also celebrates St. Patrick’s Day today. The Armory STL is teaming up with the st. Patrick’s Center.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m., with special giveaways and a virtual prize wheel. Starting at 8:00 p.m., there will be a $7 admission fee.

Part of it will be donated to the St. Patrick’s Center. The non-profit group helps the unhoused in St. Louis. This is the center’s 40th anniversary.

St. Louis cover band, Trixie Delight, will start performing at 9:00 p.m.