ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are a lot of fathers who offer sage advice to their children. Others like to tell “dad jokes” for a laugh. We asked our Facebook fans for some of the best lessons from papa before Father’s Day. They did not disappoint. Check out some of these quotes:

“My dad said he was put together wrong because his feet smell and his nose runs.” – Nancy.

“No matter how bad you have it, someone else has it worse. Always be thankful.” – Ann.

“You’ll live. If not you’ll be dead and you ain’t gotta worry about it.” – Billy.

“‘It’s just as easy to fill the top half of your gas tank as it is the bottom.’ Advice to me as a young driver to keep my car filled up.” – Trinette.

“The most valuable thing you’ll ever own is your good name. When you give your word, keep it; make sure people know you’re 100% dependable.” – Chris.

“Never settle for a man, wait for the right one, and if you don’t ‘respect’ yourself a man will never respect you.” – Tara.

“‘When you buy pretty things, they cost a pretty price to fix’ I got a car with all the bells & whistles and he was right, when something broke, it wasn’t a cheap fix!” – Kimberly.

“You only have a few friends in life the rest are acquaintances.” – Kathy.

“He sent me to the store (National!) to by him some bulk candy and when I asked him how much he wanted he said, ‘Get me a little more than you think I want. Always give people a little more than you think they want.’ – Anna.

“Drive as if everyone around you doesn’t know how.” – Nicole.

“Don’t tell me you cain’t. Cain’t never could do nothin’. You can!” – Timmeray.

“Nothing good happens after midnight.” – Julie.

“The worst day of fishin’ is better than the best day of workin'” – Emily.

“It’s hard to be humble when you’re great.” – Kay.

“I’m still on the right side of the dirt.” – Jane.

“‘Get moving and go outside! You’ll feel better.’ It always works🤷🏼‍♀️’ – Coleen.

“If your life was going great all the time and all of a sudden it got bad, check the last person that came into your life.” – Jennifer.

“School taught me a vocabulary in my head. Life lessons taught me how to speak from my heart.” – Jake.

“‘You make a better door than a window’ when sitting in front of the TV.” – Debbie.

“Treat people good and they’ll remember you. Treat them bad and everyone will know.” – Venessa.

“When it comes to friendships, relationships, happiness, anything in life, my dad has always said to me ‘don’t ever settle’ and this has carried with me for a long time! It’s shown me to know my worth!! I love my dad!!” – Katie.