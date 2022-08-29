ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some of the best chess players in the world are in St. Louis in August and September. The 2022 Chess Grand Tour will conclude with the Sinquefield Cup at the St. Louis Chess Club in the city’s Central West End neighborhood.

World champion Magnus Carlsen is headlining the tournament as a wildcard player. He will join the nine Grand Chess Tour players in competition for the $350,000 total prize fund.

The Sinquefield Cup is the last event played on the Grand Chess Tour this season. It takes place from September 1 to 12, 2022. The opening ceremony will be held on September 1st from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park and will be open to the public. You can purchase tickets here.

2022 Sinquefield Cup Field – Ratings as of August 1, 2022

Title Name Residence Player Type FIDE Rating URS Rating GM Magnus Carlsen NOR Wildcard 2864 2856 GM Alireza Firouzja FRA Full Tour 2778 2773 GM Ian Nepomniachtchi FID Full Tour 2792 2783 GM Fabiano Caruana USA Full Tour 2776 2791 GM Levon Aronian USA Full Tour 2775 2781 GM Wesley So USA Full Tour 2773 2789 GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov AZE Full Tour 2758 2759 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave FRA Full Tour 2757 2784 GM Leinier Dominguez USA Full Tour 2754 2753 *GM Hans Niemann USA Wildcard 2687 2639