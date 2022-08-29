ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some of the best chess players in the world are in St. Louis in August and September. The 2022 Chess Grand Tour will conclude with the Sinquefield Cup at the St. Louis Chess Club in the city’s Central West End neighborhood.

World champion Magnus Carlsen is headlining the tournament as a wildcard player. He will join the nine Grand Chess Tour players in competition for the $350,000 total prize fund.

The Sinquefield Cup is the last event played on the Grand Chess Tour this season. It takes place from September 1 to 12, 2022. The opening ceremony will be held on September 1st from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park and will be open to the public. You can purchase tickets here.

2022 Sinquefield Cup Field – Ratings as of August 1, 2022

TitleNameResidencePlayer TypeFIDE RatingURS Rating
GMMagnus CarlsenNORWildcard28642856
GMAlireza FirouzjaFRAFull Tour27782773
GMIan NepomniachtchiFIDFull Tour27922783
GMFabiano CaruanaUSAFull Tour27762791
GMLevon AronianUSAFull Tour27752781
GMWesley SoUSAFull Tour27732789
GMShakhriyar MamedyarovAZEFull Tour27582759
GMMaxime Vachier-LagraveFRAFull Tour27572784
GMLeinier DominguezUSAFull Tour27542753
*GMHans NiemannUSAWildcard26872639