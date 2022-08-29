ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some of the best chess players in the world are in St. Louis in August and September. The 2022 Chess Grand Tour will conclude with the Sinquefield Cup at the St. Louis Chess Club in the city’s Central West End neighborhood.
World champion Magnus Carlsen is headlining the tournament as a wildcard player. He will join the nine Grand Chess Tour players in competition for the $350,000 total prize fund.
The Sinquefield Cup is the last event played on the Grand Chess Tour this season. It takes place from September 1 to 12, 2022. The opening ceremony will be held on September 1st from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park and will be open to the public. You can purchase tickets here.
2022 Sinquefield Cup Field – Ratings as of August 1, 2022
|Title
|Name
|Residence
|Player Type
|FIDE Rating
|URS Rating
|GM
|Magnus Carlsen
|NOR
|Wildcard
|2864
|2856
|GM
|Alireza Firouzja
|FRA
|Full Tour
|2778
|2773
|GM
|Ian Nepomniachtchi
|FID
|Full Tour
|2792
|2783
|GM
|Fabiano Caruana
|USA
|Full Tour
|2776
|2791
|GM
|Levon Aronian
|USA
|Full Tour
|2775
|2781
|GM
|Wesley So
|USA
|Full Tour
|2773
|2789
|GM
|Shakhriyar Mamedyarov
|AZE
|Full Tour
|2758
|2759
|GM
|Maxime Vachier-Lagrave
|FRA
|Full Tour
|2757
|2784
|GM
|Leinier Dominguez
|USA
|Full Tour
|2754
|2753
|*GM
|Hans Niemann
|USA
|Wildcard
|2687
|2639