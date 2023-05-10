ST. LOUIS – You don’t always have to go to a remote island or the beach to find a peaceful place to get away. Find out where to go in St. Louis to relax without having to go far. Sometimes you can find a quiet place to get away closer to home.
Here are the best places in the area to relax, according to Fox 2 viewers. Not only are these places inexpensive, but many are also close to each other.
- The Missouri Botanical Gardens.
- St. Louis Zoo.
- Forest Park
- St. Louis Arts Museum
- Art Hill
- Francis Park
- In Hermann, Missouri, Riverfront Park
- The Tower Grove
- Powell Hall
- Cardinal Games at Busch stadium
- Downtown Kirkwood
- The Hill
- Grant’s Farm
- Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is a historic site
- Bellefontaine Cemetery
- Black Madonna Shrine
- Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis