ST. LOUIS – EUBIE! The Black Rep’s last production of the season is underway at the Edison Theater on the campus of Washington University.

The musical, which honors the late great James (Eubie) Blake, is getting rave reviews from theatergoers who say they enjoyed every aspect of the production, from the foot-tapping music to the amazingly talented cast.

EUBIE! runs through Sunday, May 21.

For showtimes and ticket information, visit www.theblackrep.org or call 314-534-3810. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office, which opens two hours before the production begins.