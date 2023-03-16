ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre is sharing the shows for their 2023-2024 Broadway season. The eight shows are a mix of big hits and St. Louis favorites. The theatre is offering seven or eight show season ticket package.

Season ticket package shows include Beetlejuice, The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Funny Girl, Company, Moulin Rouge, and MJ. Visit FabulousFox.com for more details.

2023 – 2024 U.S. Bank Broadway Series Shows and Specials:

Beetlejuice – October 10-22, 2023

Come from Away – November 3-5, 2023

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical – November 14-26, 2023

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – November 29-December 10, 2023

Disney’s Aladdin – December 12-17, 2023

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical – December 23, 2023

Mrs. Doubtfire – December 26, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Jagged Little Pill – January 18-21, 2024

Funny Girl – January 23 – February 4, 2024

Mamma Mia! – February 13-18, 2024

Company – February 27 – March 10, 2024

The Book of Mormon – April 9-14, 2024

Moulin Rouge! the Musical – April 30 – May 12, 2024

MJ – May 28 – June 9, 2024