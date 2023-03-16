ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre is sharing the shows for their 2023-2024 Broadway season. The eight shows are a mix of big hits and St. Louis favorites. The theatre is offering seven or eight show season ticket package.
Season ticket package shows include Beetlejuice, The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Funny Girl, Company, Moulin Rouge, and MJ. Visit FabulousFox.com for more details.
2023 – 2024 U.S. Bank Broadway Series Shows and Specials:
- Beetlejuice – October 10-22, 2023
- Come from Away – November 3-5, 2023
- Tina – The Tina Turner Musical – November 14-26, 2023
- ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – November 29-December 10, 2023
- Disney’s Aladdin – December 12-17, 2023
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical – December 23, 2023
- Mrs. Doubtfire – December 26, 2023 – January 7, 2024
- Jagged Little Pill – January 18-21, 2024
- Funny Girl – January 23 – February 4, 2024
- Mamma Mia! – February 13-18, 2024
- Company – February 27 – March 10, 2024
- The Book of Mormon – April 9-14, 2024
- Moulin Rouge! the Musical – April 30 – May 12, 2024
- MJ – May 28 – June 9, 2024