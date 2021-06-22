The Bullock at Live! by Loews has a summer of fun planned

ST. LOUIS – A summer of fun is planned at The Bullock at Live! by Loews – St. Louis in Ballpark Village.

Every Wednesday in July live country music or a live DJ will play at the open-air rooftop bar for Boots at The Bullock. Live! by Loews also said there will be a wide selection of bourbon.

“Elevate: Spirits Lifted” will take over the rooftop every Thursday in July with live music, performances, drink specials and food.

Live! by Loews said August is Rum Month and they plan to celebrate with a Pop-Up Rum Bar sponsored by Bacardi. They said they will have rum tastings, specialty cocktails, and festive Tiki drinks available throughout the month.

This hotel is a part of the Ballpark Village $260 million expansion project that was finished in 2020. It is located directly across from Busch Stadium at 8th Street and Clark.