ST. LOUIS – The Chicks are kicking off their upcoming tour in the St. Louis area.

The 27-city The Chicks Tour begins on June 14 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Patty Griffin will open for The Chicks at their St. Louis date.

The Chicks have won 13 GRAMMYs and have gone multi-platinum. Their fifth studio album Gaslighter was released in July 2020.