ST. LOUIS – Four organizations have filed a class-action lawsuit against The City Justice Center. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three detainees.



They claim officers used pepper spray on a detainee while he was having a seizure, and denied him access to water and medical treatment after exposure. The lawsuit was filed by arch-city defenders, the Roderick & Solange Macarthur Justice Center, Rights Behind Bars and the St. Louis University School of Law Clinics.



Mayor Tishaura Jones’ administration did not comment on the lawsuit, but a spokesperson said Jones is working with the Board of Alderman to create an independent body to oversee allegations involving the Department of Corrections.