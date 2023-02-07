ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum could really use your help. They are slipping in the competition to be named the Best Children’s Museum in the USA Today’s Reader’s Choice poll. In the rankings released on Tuesday, the iconic St. Louis institution is ranked 15th out of 20. Kansas City’s Kaleidoscope is last on the list.

You can vote once a day until the poll closes on Monday February, 13 at noon. They are looking for the best places in the US that entertain kids and adults.

Do you think the City Museum is one of the best destinations for children in the US? Vote here.

The City Museum in St. Louis, Missouri, is a unique, interactive museum that combines fine art, folk art, and found objects to create a one-of-a-kind experience. The museum is housed in a 600,000 square-foot former shoe factory and features tunnels, caves, slides, and climbing structures made from recycled and repurposed materials.

In addition to its indoor attractions, the City Museum also has an outdoor playground and a rooftop Ferris wheel that offers views of the city. The museum is a popular destination for families, school groups, and tourists, and is known for its whimsical, hands-on approach to learning and discovery.