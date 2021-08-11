The city of Lamar celebrated the 200th birthday of Missouri with events

LAMAR, MO – A local historic town took the time to celebrate something bigger than itself.

After many months of hard work and meetings, Tuesday’s Missouri bicentennial event has finally come together in Lamar.

“We’ve been working on this for about five months at every monthly meeting. And, so, tonight everybody is chipping in and making the program work.” Says Elaine Davis, Barton County 4H Program Director.

The birthday celebration includes many events and live entertainment such as a classic car and tractor show, a homemade ice cream contest, and a mustache contest.

Something Davis says is great for people to celebrate.

“We live in a great community, and we’re a real serving community, and to see our community come together for events, it’s just exciting. Because we know when they come together they’re supportive of our community.” Davis says.

“COVID and just other things throughout the year have really put a damper on peoples moods for the past few months, but being able to come together as a community and have a good time, have fellowship and camaraderie, I think that’s really what this day is about.” Says Andrew Shelton, Lamar Teen Leaders 4H Club Vice President.

And it’s not just Missouri’s birthday that’s being celebrated, but Lamar’s past traditions.

“This entire day kind of came about as a little bit of a dream. A few months ago when we were thinking about how do we want to be remembered and what exactly do we want to leave as our impact, our legacy for Barton County. And so we thought what better way to do that than to have a time capsule.” Shelton says.

That time capsule will be dug back up in 50 years.