The Darkness Haunted House opening this weekend

ST. LOUIS – The Darkness Haunted House is returning for its 28th year of fear.

Described as being the scariest haunted house in America, they have made some new additions to raise the scare factor.

Over 200 animated scenes have been added, including a Killer Pumpkin Barn, Haunted Conservatory, a Horror Arcade with pinball games, a new five-minute Coffin Escape Room, and more.

The 2021 season will start Sept. 24 and 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. The Darkness will only be available on weekends through Oct. 17, then it will be available Oct. 21-31.

The season will end on the weekend of Nov. 5-6.