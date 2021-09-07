The disturbing trend of St. Louis kids hit by gunfire inside homes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For the second night in a row, a child in the St. Louis area is hit in the head by a bullet fired from outside their home. This time it happened in south St. Louis.

Fortunately, the latest child who was hit was not seriously hurt. But, she did go to a hospital by ambulance to be checked out.

This all unfolded about 8:30 pm Monday on Oregon near South Broadway. Police tell us multiple shots were fired at the home and one of the bullets wound up grazing a 12-year-old girl on her forehead who was inside.

Investigators say the child was conscious when she was taken to the hospital and that she should be okay. Witnesses heard gunfire outside of the home. So far there are no suspects.

That shooting comes after a similar incident around 9:00 pm Sunday in East St. Louis. In that case, police say a three-year-old girl was shot in the head while she was inside a residence in the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex.

Neighbors tell us the child was inside sleeping when shots were fired outside of the home and at least one bullet ended up hitting the young child. At last check, we’re told the three-year-old was in critical condition. We know of no suspects in that case either.