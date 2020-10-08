The Duttons temporarily close Branson theater after family member contracts COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. – Dean Dutton, the patriarch to one of the most famous country music families in Branson, has tested positive for COVID-19.

His daughter and fellow performer, Amy Dutton, said her father wasn’t looking well after their show Monday night.

“We felt like we should take him to the hospital after the show. He was a little disoriented, and it was a really good thing we did because he did have mini-stroke, and so, I think he had a series of mini-strokes,” said Amy.

Once Dean Dutton was checked in to the hospital, he was immediately tested for the coronavirus.

“And we just found out yesterday that he tested positive for COVID,” said Amy Dutton. “And we decided it was the best thing for us to close down the show for a couple of weeks.”

After the family quarantines for two weeks, the Dutton’s plan is to return to the stage on October 19th. You can still see the Dutton’s live every Thursday on their YouTube channel.

Lat year, the Duttons were involved in a tour bus crash in Ohio.