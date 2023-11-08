ST. LOUIS – Rock band ‘The Eagles’ recently announced seven new shows for their ‘Long Goodbye’ tour. The Enterprise Center is hosting one of the shows on Tuesday, February 6. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 17, at 10:00 a.m.

Over time, the Eagles have achieved 14 Top 40 hits. Their 1976 album ‘Hotel California’ is also the third best-selling album of all time.

‘Long Goodbye’ Tour

Jan. 16: Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Feb 6: St. louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Feb. 10: Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Feb. 13: Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Feb. 17: New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

March 4 : Orlando, FL | Amway Center

March 14: Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center