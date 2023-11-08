ST. LOUIS – Rock band ‘The Eagles’ recently announced seven new shows for their ‘Long Goodbye’ tour. The Enterprise Center is hosting one of the shows on Tuesday, February 6. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 17, at 10:00 a.m.
Over time, the Eagles have achieved 14 Top 40 hits. Their 1976 album ‘Hotel California’ is also the third best-selling album of all time.
‘Long Goodbye’ Tour
- Jan. 16: Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
- Feb 6: St. louis, MO | Enterprise Center
- Feb. 10: Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha
- Feb. 13: Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
- Feb. 17: New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
- March 4 : Orlando, FL | Amway Center
- March 14: Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center