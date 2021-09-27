The effort to protect residents, tourists in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Rolling Stones concert Sunday brought in $4 million and 60,000 people to The Dome at America’s Center. A St. Louis Blues game tonight at Enterprise Center. And the Cardinals returning to Busch Stadium this week for action means there’s a number of people coming downtown.

On Monday, city officials sought to reassure the public that more officers on patrol and engagement in the community are helping after a violent year of shootings, assaults, and speeding drivers on city streets.

The city’s new downtown engagement and public safety initiative deploys more police patrols on weekends, an additional 30 officers on city streets.

“It’s a continuing process. We’re always collecting intelligence and looking at data and trying to move our people around in the right place,” says Dr. Daniel Isom, Interim City of St. Louis Public Safety Director. “But I also think the things we’re doing in terms of investing in youth and addressing the trauma of victims is also important as well. It is a multi-prong approach.”

Isom says officials are reassessing and reassigning ranks in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Isom says he’s content with the current number of officers—some 1,200—on city streets.