ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Fabulous Fox Theatre wants to put you to work. They are hosting a job fair from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm today.

The theatre is looking to fill a number of part-time and full-time positions in its kitchen, housekeeping, and technical maintenance.

There are some perks if you get hired too. A sign-on bonus of $100 will be offered on the first day of work, then $200 after 90 days.