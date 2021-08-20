The Factory revising COVID vaccination policy after backlash

Jane Ellen Norman, 12, holds vaccination cards for her and her 14-year-old brother Owen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The two were vaccinated Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot to those as young as 12. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

ST. LOUIS– The Factory in Chesterfield is already revising its COVID policy just two days after announcing guests needed to be vaccinated or get tested before attending a concert.

Tuesday, the new concert venue said guests had to show proof of vaccination or require proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 48-hours before a show.

The venue also said refunds would not be available. That apparently didn’t sit well with patrons.

Thursday, the venue released a revised COVID-19 policy. It states a negative COVID-19 test is now needed within 72 hours of a show.

Also, refunds purchased prior to August 16 can be refunded at point of purchase between now and September 3.

There is a growing list of businesses requiring proof of vaccination in the area. Y

Some states including Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, and Texas have introduced legislation stopping businesses from closing the doors on customers who didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccination. Some cities however like New York City and San Francisco are pumping up the pressure to get the shots by implementing rules that customers of indoor restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues must show either proof of partial or full vaccination.

As new information emerges, national companies are making their decisions about how they’ll keep employees and customers safe moving forward. Here is a list of their current policies:

APPLE

Apple is requiring masks for all employees and customers in most U.S. stores.

COSTCO

Costco locations will follow the face mask regulations of the applicable state and local jurisdictions.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK

All guests are required to wear masks in indoor spaces.

CVS

In a statement to WJW, CVS said it is requiring employees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while working. All customers are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the store.

DISNEY WORLD

The happiest place on Earth includes masks, too. Disney World announced that all guests over the age of 2 will need masks in indoor spaces.

The company is also requiring all non-union employees to get the COVID vaccine.

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle is requiring all employees to wear masks and encouraging all customers to do the same.

GOOGLE

Google is requiring all employees to be vaccinated before its offices fully reopen in October.

HOME DEPOT

All employees are required to wear masks indoors. Guests will be asked to wear masks as well. Masks will be offered to customers who don’t have one.

KOHL’S

Kohl’s will require employees in high-risk counties to wear masks in its stores.

Masks are encouraged for customers but not required.

KROGER

Kroger asks all individuals to wear masks in their facilities. The guidelines require unvaccinated customers and employees to wear them.

LOWE’S

Lowe’s requires all employees to wear masks indoors. They’ll be asking customers to do the same and offering free masks to those who aren’t wearing one.

MCDONALD’S

McDonald’s is requiring crew and customers to wear masks inside restaurants in areas with substantial transmission.

SAM’S CLUB

Sam’s Club said it will continue to follow the latest CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

TARGET

All employees are required to wear masks at Target. The company is not mandating masks for guests but is strongly encouraging customers wear masks as well.

WALMART

Walmart is requiring that employees get vaccinated by October. Employees are also required to wear masks.

The company is also encouraging customers to wear masks.

WALGREENS

Walgreens is requiring masks for all of its employees. Masks are encouraged for customers, even those who are vaccinated.