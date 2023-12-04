ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Family Arena is set for a $13 million makeover, its first major renovation since opening in 1999. Completion is expected by the fall of 2024.

The renovations aim to enhance visitor’s experiences and bring the venue in line with modern expectations. Federal grants will cover over $10 million, and $3 million will come from county funding.

“The seats are as old as the building. They have endured a lifetime of spills, and they show it-they look dirty, even after we clean them,” states marketing and booking manager Tom O’Keefe. “Having new seats will be a radical improvement, and they’ll have thicker cushions and be more comfortable, too.”

The arena, hosting up to 400,000 guests annually, will replace lower-level seats, upgrade to an automated retractable platform, and introduce new Wi-Fi, concourse signage, and communication systems. Other projects include video board replacements, central heating, cooling system upgrades, parking lot repaving, and roof replacement.