ST. LOUIS, Mo.- The Ferguson-Florissant School District is holding a job fair this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at STEAM Academy Middle School on Dunn Road. If hired, new full-time employees can earn a $500 sign on bonus. There is a $250 bonus for part-time employees.

They are looking to fill positions in food service, custodial and maintenance, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, building instructional aides, nurses and nurse aides, safety and security, clerical, substitute teachers and more.

Many of these support staff positions have flexible or part-time hours. They offer great benefits and a chance to serve the community by making a difference in the lives of children.

Learn more about the job fair by heading to the district’s website, fergflor.org or by calling 314-687-1936.