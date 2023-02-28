NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – More than 40 dogs will be looking for new homes after being rescued from a woman living in Newton County, just outside of Joplin.

“Some of these dogs were confined to vehicles and living inside,” said Ella Frank, the director of the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Task Force.

According to the owner, the 41 mixed-breed dogs had never seen a vet or had any vaccinations. The dogs ranged in age from just a few weeks old to adults.

The owner herself called the Newton County Sheriff’s Department asking for help. The sheriff’s department contacted the HSMO, and the owner agreed to surrender the dogs.

Many of the dogs were living in their own feces and eating off a feces-covered floor, which HSMO veterinarian Julie Brinker believes could lead to internal parasites. Many of the dogs also deal with severely matted fur.

“Some of them need their hair trimmed or wounds treated,” Brinker said. “It’ll vary some of them will be ready sooner than others.”

Most of the dogs are fearful and will need socialization training before being adopted. Now, there’s no timeline on when the dogs will be available, but you can find out when by visiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s website.