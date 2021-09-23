The future is looking bright for Downtown STL with new lighting installations

ST. LOUIS – The second phase of smart-city LED streetlights will be installed Downtown.

The smart lights are being installed as a part of an initiative by Greater St. Louis for the Design Downtown STL neighborhood plan.



“Thanks to very generous donors, we are able to complete the second phase of installing these smart-city lights Downtown and are well on our way to completing the project for all 2,300 cobra-head lights in the Downtown neighborhood,” says Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

The lighting can be adjusted to a near daylight level of brightness when needed for safety reasons, such as walking to your car after an event. Or directing pedestrian pathways between high-volume events.

The smart lights can also be adjusted to match any sporting events, such as red for Cardinals games or blue for the Blues. It can even take the colors of the American flag for the Fourth of July.

“The continuation of this program and the installation of the second phase of new lights will greatly enhance the experience for everyone Downtown, including our employees and customers,” says Marilyn Bush, President of Bank of America St. Louis and member of the Greater St. Louis, Inc. Chair’s Council.

The first phase of the project included lights on Market Street, and the streets south of Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium, to Union Station.