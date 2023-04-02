ST. LOUIS — The Go St. Louis Marathon and Half-Marathon is happening today. It starts at Forest Park and ends the Gateway Arch. The weekend event started Saturday with a 5-K run, and several family-fun activities.

This event focuses on the importance of getting in shape at an early age. Here’s what makes this year special: the race will feature a beautiful route that winds through historic neighborhoods and business districts, and passes many famous St. Louis sights – the Delmar Loop, Central West End, the historic Union Station, and the St. Louis City Stadium.

All of today’s events will run on the grounds of the Gateway Arch National Park this year.

GO! St. Louis introduced a 10-week series, Training for Life, to explore the links between mental health and running, and how it can help runners train.

Awards this year are $500 for 1st Place, 2nd Place – $300, 3rd Place – $150.