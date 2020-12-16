The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn is just a few nights away

ST. LOUIS – Throughout the year, the two biggest worlds in our solar system have been putting on a show in the southern sky.

“Each night, we’ve been watching as Jupiter and Saturn have been getting closer and closer together in our sky. And, coincidentally, on the first day of winter or the Winter Solstice, we get to see them meet,” said Will Snyder, the manager of the James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center.

It is called a conjunction. In the case of Jupiter and Saturn, a great conjunction.

“Really what makes this conjunction great is its rarity,” Snyder said. “Given the speed that it takes Jupiter and Saturn to orbit the sun, they only meet in the sky like this every twenty years.”

The vibrant meetup is easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks, culminating on the night of Dec. 21.

“This is an extra close meeting. The two planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will only be about a tenth of a degree apart in our sky,” Snyder said. “And what makes that so amazing is no one alive today has ever seen Jupiter and Saturn that close before.”

Some say it is the closest alignment since 1623. Others say 1226. And because of that, there’s some question as to what we will actually see.

“It is a little bit of a mystery exactly what they’re going to look like when they are this close,” Synder said. “Some people argue you might still see two pinpoints of light being the two planets, depending on your eyesight. Other people, you might just see one point of light in the sky.”

If you do have access to binoculars or a telescope, a closer look will mean something extra special.

“The real showstopper is getting to see the rings of Saturn and some of Jupiter’s moons in the eyepiece of a single telescope,” Snyder said.

And no worries; there will be no great calamity in the heavens in 2020.

“We’ve had people ask, ‘Are the planets going to crash into one another?’ or something like that,” Snyder said. “It’s important to remember that, from our perspective, while they’re going to look really close, there’s still more than 450 million miles separating the two planets.”

Happening just in time for Christmas, the event is being given the nickname the Christmas or Bethlehem star. While it’s not actually a star, the two planets are certainly putting on a show this holiday. And don’t miss it! The next extra-close Jupiter-Saturn conjunction won’t be until 2080.