The “Great Race” is in Joplin, with all of the racer’s vintage cars

JOPLIN, MO – The 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race Vintage Car Show is in Joplin.

This is the first time those racing will spend the night in Joplin.

More than 100 racers are competing for $150,000 in prize money.

“It’s a race of accuracy and endurance. if your car is broken down, it doesn’t matter how good you are at it.” Says Jeff Stumb, Great Race Director.

“The 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race” finished day 3 Monday afternoon in Joplin.

More than 100 vintage car drivers crossed the finish line on Main Street.

“It is the most unique event in motorsports because it’s free to the public and we come to you. We come to downtown Joplin Missouri right here on Main Street historic Route 66. It doesn’t get any better than that.” Says Stumb.

The drivers are competing in the nine day distance and endurance race from San Antonio, Texas to Greenville, South Carolina.

Racers get step by step instructions on how to get to their destination with checkpoints along the way that clocks their time.

People came to Joplin to get up close and personal with the classic cars.

“It’s great to see the old cars come cruising through and knowing what these people go through to make their stops. That’s it, cars and camaraderie.” Says Dennis Jackson, Nixa, Missouri.

One racer has been participating in every race since it began in 1983.

“The longer it goes, the better everybody gets and the older we get so it’s harder to compete.” Says Curtis Graf, Racer.

Joplin’s mayor hopes this race will inspire more events in the future.

“I would love for us to have more events like this. Anything that’s wholesome family fun.” Says Ryan Stanley, Mayor.

The race will end on Sunday, June 27th in Greenville, South Carolina.

Racers will be leaving Joplin tomorrow morning for Rolla, Missouri.