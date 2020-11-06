The Great Rivers Greenway celebrates 20 years, 128 miles, and many trails to come

ST. LOUIS – The Great Rivers Greenway celebrates a landmark anniversary this weekend. The project–approved 20 years ago by taxpayers–is now a reality.

“These trails are the best thing going, I’ll tell you what,” said Paul Ohlman, a local bicyclist. “There’s something new every time you turn around.”

Growing over the last two decades, the greenways serve as outdoor spaces connecting the city for all.

Interactive map of the Great Rivers Greenways

“I can remember when there weren’t many trails, but there’s a lot of trails now, everywhere,” said Kevin Rauscher. “And more. Please, bring more trails.”

The plan brings 45 greenways to St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and the metro east, totaling 600 miles. The project actively working on 16 of the 45 greenways. Most recently, opening an extension from grant’s trail to the River Des Peres.

“I really like the new end of the trail cause it has hills,” said Sterling Cossabool.

The vision: to strengthen the well-being of st. Louis, while providing comfort and safety. The massive project to be completed in the decades ahead.

“I’m hoping I’m alive when you can ride all the way around the metro area and stay on a trail and not have to deal with traffic,” Rauscher said. “I’m going to keep riding in hopes that I will live that long.”