ST. LOUIS – A new pizzeria is set to open in St. Louis, paying homage to heavy metal fans. From the dish names to the dark-themed artwork, this is a place not meant for the faint of heart.

The Headless Bat, a specialized restaurant in heavy metal, horror, and “everything generally awesome,” is coming to the Tower Grove South neighborhood in St. Louis. Situated where the London Tea Room used to be. The establishment is the brainchild of owner Rick Giordano.

According to Giordano, “Ozzy Osbourne infamously bit the head off a live bat on stage, thinking it was a rubber toy. As the singer of Black Sabbath, he’s often considered the Godfather of heavy metal, so the name is kind of a nod to him. I also just think it’s a cool name, and it gives you a bit of insight into what to expect inside. If you get the reference or think the name is cool, you’ll probably enjoy it here.”

A soft opening for friends and family is scheduled for December 15 and 16, with plans to open to the public the following week.

Giordano, a passionate heavy metal enthusiast, explained his decision to establish a heavy metal pizzeria, stating, “Why not? They are two of the greatest things in life. The only thing missing is a small space to play with dogs, and it would be the ultimate place on earth.”

While Giordano plans to pay tribute to his favorite bands by naming some dishes after them, he joked, “New York-style pizza, jumbo wings, and a few other items. I wouldn’t describe the food as metal-themed, but there are a few names for pizzas and cocktails that nod to some of my favorite bands. We won’t be cutting pizzas into pentagram shapes or anything, but we may be making a blackened crust on occasion.”

Giordano emphasized, “No live music. It’s just not the right space for it, and I personally have had enough of it with my years of working in music venues. I’d like to keep the space comfortable enough for conversation and relaxation. We may do occasional movie nights or things like trivia or bingo in the future, but only if it’s an idea we really like.”

As The Headless Bat prepares to welcome metal enthusiasts and pizza lovers alike, Giordano aims to create an atmosphere where the love for heavy metal, horror, and fantastic food converge, offering a unique haven for those seeking a thrilling culinary experience in St. Louis.