The historic Old Courthouse to undergo major renovations

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis will undergo a major upgrade, just the second in the building’s nearly 200-year history.

The courthouse was the site where Harriet and Dred Scott sued for their freedom, leading to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that was a driving factor in the start of the Civil War.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the cost of the courthouse work has not yet been set.

The project is the last major part of the $380 million CityArchRiver project that earlier involved renovations of the Gateway Arch park grounds, museum, visitor center, riverfront, Kiener Plaza, and Luther Ely Smith Square.