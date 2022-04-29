ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — No, it wasn’t thunder. A magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit near St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake had a depth of about 4.9 miles (7.9 km). Its epicenter was located southwest of Interstate 44 and Route 141 in Valley Park.

The USGS has received more than 3,000 reports and counting from people who felt the ground shake. Residents from St. Charles County to Jefferson County also said they felt or heard it. Those closest to the epicenter described homes rattling and a loud boom.

Denny Schwandt, who lives in Manchester, said his house “literally shook.”

“It was so fast, but you could tell it was a tremendous amount of energy,” said Schwandt. “The house literally shook. I checked the window. I thought…I didn’t know what to think. I’ve never experienced it.”

Renee Quinby, of Fenton, said she heard a startling noise that sounded like a piece of furniture toppling over.

“There was this large boom over my head,” Quinby said. “It kind of sounded like the armoire in my bedroom, which I thought was impossible. So, I just went around the house and kind of tried to figure it out.”

In Ballwin, Margare Knowles also said she heard a rumbling sound, and then her house started shaking.

“I came out to feed the birds just prior to photographing them, the bluebirds,” she said. “And I was all set up and heard this rumbling sound, and I turned and looked at the side of my house. And I can actually hear it rattling and shaking, and I was actually quite frightened.”

There are currently no confirmed reports of damage, according to the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management.

Due to Friday’s earthquake, the 911 Dispatch Center is receiving a high influx of calls. Officials are asking the public to call for emergencies related to injuries and damage only. For non-emergencies, call 636-529-8210.