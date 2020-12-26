The House of Soul serves food to those in need Christmas Day

DOWNTOWN WEST, Mo. – It’s been a soulful Christmas on Washington Avenue as The House of Soul opened its doors to those in need.

Owner of The House of Soul Nichol Stevenson said she always knew the venue would be a second home for those in the community.

“This has always been apart of my vision and my dream,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson grew up homeless, and with a little family of her own, they have created a family of their own.

“I definitely know how it feels on the holidays to not have a place to go or how it feels to not have any food,” Stevenson said.

She gathered several organizations including the Dwon Dillon Colon Cancer Foundation, Boys to Mentors, and The Access Foundation to pass out hot, home cooked food, shoes, and clothes.

They even had a D.J. to set the mood.

“It’s the warm meal. Turkey, ham, macaroni, and cheese. All the feel-good meals,” President of The Access Foundation Keithen Stallings said. “It’s a family feeling. We got music playing.”

Buffy Dillon, founder of the Dwon Dillon Colon Cancer Foundation said, “We’re just here trying to help the underprivileged and do the best we can to make as many smiles as we can.”

“Nichol, that’s my sister,” Duane Tole, president of Boys to Mentors said. “Whatever she needs we’re there. So we did it last year. We’re going to do it next year.

Last year, they served over 150 families.

The pandemic has slowed down traffic this year, so they had to modify their plan.

“What we’re going to do this year which is a little bit different than what we have ever done is we are going to pack up food and go into the community and to some of the hot spot areas that we know some of the community is hanging out at,” Stevenson said.

“We have families calling of 5 and 6 saying this is their first time ever having to call a number for food. This is their first time ever needing someone to help feed them.”

As we all know, it is the season of giving

“I feel like, what are we here for if we’re not making a difference, you know?” Dillon said. “And it could be me out here that needs the help so I want to help as I can while I can and when I can.