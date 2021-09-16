The ISS flies over St. Louis tonight; how to get alerts when it happens again

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis will get another great view of the International Space Station (ISS) tonight since there will be clear skies and great weather.

The ISS will fly overhead at 7:58 p.m. It will not be as high as last night. It will fly by Jupiter, Saturn, and the moon.

You can get ‘Heads Up Alerts’ when the space station is flying over St. Louis. You can sign up on Spot the Station.

That website will also allow you to watch the ISS pass overhead from several thousand worldwide locations. You can also find live ISS tracking.

There is even a guide to help you learn how to spot the station.