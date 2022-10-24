ST. LOUIS – Wynonna Judd will be continuing “The Judds: The Final Tour” in 2023 with a stop in St. Louis.

The tour will be a celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd who died in April.

Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride are all returning for the 15 new concert dates.

The tour will play Chaifetz Arena on February 4, 2023.

Presale tickets will be available to Citi cardmembers beginning Monday at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. The Judds artist presale for fans begins at 12 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. on TheJudds.com.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!,” Wynonna said. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly.