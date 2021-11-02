The list of St. Louis area lakes stocked with rainbow trout

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you know that winter is one of the best times to fish at lakes in St. Louis area parks. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Urban Fishing Program starts now. They will be stocking the waterways with 40,000 rainbow trout through February.

The trout are going to 12 lakes in St. Louis City and County, Union City Lake in Franklin County, and August A. Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles. Some “lunkers” will be added to the mix. Some of these fish are as large as 10 lbs. They are spawned and raised in Missouri Department of Conservation hatcheries.

All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 need a valid Missouri fishing permit to keep their catch. Some lakes are catch-and-release only through January 1. Check the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website for the specific regulations for each location.

“The hotline is updated immediately after we finish stocking for the day. The number is toll-free from anywhere in the St. Louis area. A recorded message lets anglers know when and where fish were stocked, total number stocked, and species stocked,” said MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Denise Otto.

Do you want to know where the Missouri Department of Conservation is stocking lakes? Call 636-300-9651 to get the latest information.

St. Louis area lakes stocked with winter trout include:

Carondelet Park Boathouse Lake in St. Louis

Gendron Lake in St. Ann

January-Wabash Lake in Ferguson

Jefferson Lake in Forest Park

Koeneman Park Lake in Jennings

O’Fallon Park Lake in St. Louis

Suson Park’s Island Lake and Carp Lake

Tilles Park Lake in St. Louis County

Union City Lake in Union, Franklin County

Walker Lake in Kirkwood

Wild Acres Park Lake in Overland

Vlasis Park Lake in Ballwin

August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area lakes 3, 21, 22, 23 and 28