The Little Fox is on the New York Times list of 50 most delicious restaurants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A restaurant tucked into a unique St. Louis neighborhood is getting national recognition. The Little Fox is listed on the New York Times’ list of 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021. The list is not a ranking but it is a reflection of the melting pot of American dining.

Brett Anderson writes that “St. Louis native Craig Rivard makes Italian-ish dishes that leave you convinced he’s making wise choices with the best ingredients he can find.” Read the full review here.

The Little Fox commented about the news on Instagram, “We are besides ourselves. We don’t know how @nytimes made it to our corner of Fox Park, but thank you. This means the world.”

This isn’t the only press that this eatery located across from Fox Park is getting. Eater lists the location among the essential St. Louis restaurants. St. Louis Magazine has several articles underlining the excellence of the Little Fox. They also made the magazine’s A-List.