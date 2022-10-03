MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed.

The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from their directory of restaurants.

A sign on the door is directing people to visit other Jack-in-the-Box locations. It is not clear if this location will reopen in the future.

The owners of 70 Jack In The Box restaurants in Missouri and Illinois, including the St. Louis area, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection in 2021. They were under strain prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and continued once the pandemic and related restrictions hit.