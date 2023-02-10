ST. LOUIS — The Mardi Gras Foundation has a new home at the 22-00 Dolman building in Soulard. This office building is in good shape and has plenty of room for the foundation to store the things they need for the Mardi Gras party.

The 25,000-square-foot structure houses motorcycles, decorations, and more. The foundation needed a larger space about 15 years ago, and President Bradley Mack believes this location, on the outskirts of Soulard, provides the ideal opportunity.

The facility is expected to be a hub of activity leading up to Mardi Gras, with thousands of volunteers working to prepare for the event. The building’s location outside the Soulard neighborhood makes it more accessible and convenient, according to Mack. Don’t miss the Purina Pet Parade and Taste of Soulard this weekend.