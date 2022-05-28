ST. LOUIS – The Masked Singer National Tour kicks off Saturday night in St. Louis. It’s the first-ever North American tour for the popular FOX show.

The crew’s first show begins Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Stifel Theater. The live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the Masked Singer television show. There will also be a mystery celebrity unmasked in every city.

The show, which originated in Korea, is in its sixth season here in the United States. This season’s contestants have earned a combined 85 Grammy nominations, 27 Grammy wins, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, three Academy Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances, and two lifetime-achievements awards.

The tickets start at $36.75 and there are also a few VIP packages available. For more information on tickets and dates, check out the full list of destinations on the Masked Singer National Tour’s website.