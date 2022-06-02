(FOX2Now.com) – You may recognize the Missouri Belle Riverboat as the site of a luxurious casino and the backbone of money laundering operations in the popular Netflix series ‘Ozark.’ While the riverboat itself is indeed a real boat, it might not be where – or what – you expect it to be.

“Ozark” is a fictional show based on the experiences of Marty Byrde and his family in the Missouri Ozarks. The Byrde family moves from Chicago to escape problems, then ends up laundering money for a drug cartel as a form of survival. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the main characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde.

Netflix released its fourth and final season of “Ozark” this year over two action-packed, seven-episode parts. The first set of episodes was released in January, while the last set premiered in late-April. Throughout the series, Marty and Wendy are challenged to make investments that not only keep the cartel afloat, but also keep them away from legal battles. One of those investments turns out to be the Missouri Belle Riverboat Casino, which helps the Nyrdes navigate some intense situations over the final two seasons.

The Missouri Belle name might lead some fans to think the boat is located in the Show-Me State in real life. Turns out, that’s not the case. The riverboat has been a pinpoint of discussion on several entertainment websites in recent days, including Looper and American Entertainment.

People can check out the boat in Stone Mountain, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, according to Popculture.com. The boat is owned by a business known as Atlanta Adventure Tours, which coordinates various bike and water tours around the region. The riverboat is one of several sites in “Ozark” filmed in the Peach State, a trend that generally offered more tax incentives to filmmakers.

“Ozark” fans might also notice several scenes of characters leaving and entering the boat, portraying the riverboat to hold a two-story casino. Other than the signage located outside the riverboat, the vessel has no ties to any gambling operations. “Ozark” producers notified Popculture.com that the interior scenes of the “Missouri Belle” were shot elsewhere at an undisclosed location.



As for the boat itself, fans can stop by Stone Mountain Park to snap a picture with the boat portrayed as the Missouri Belle in the background, but park-goers are asked not to trespass. You can also check out an aerial view of the riverboat on Google Maps.