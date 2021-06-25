The most expensive homes in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS– Real estate is hot right now across the country and in May homes sold 24 days faster than a year ago. Nationwide homes hit a new high for price reaching an average of $380,000 in May and the average price in St. Louis was $255,500, just slightly higher than the year before.

There are more than 250 homes currently listed in St. Louis County with an asking priced of more than one million dollars.

According to realtor.com, In St. Louis County the most expensive home you can buy right now will cost you $9.9 million. It comes with 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, 4.6 acres, and an address along Upper Warson Rd. in Ladue.

There is also one in Huntleigh with 14.5 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms, and an asking price of $6.49M.

