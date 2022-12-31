As 2022 comes to a close, FOX 2 looks back at some of the most popular stories on FOX2Now.com over the past year.

The Top 10 clicked local stories on FOX2Now.com from 2022 include the following:

10. Family, friends show support after Jeff Burton enters hospice care (July 12)

9. Missouri teen who died of cancer not honored at junior high graduation, family says (May 23)

8. Staff member and student fight at Riverview Gardens High School (Dec. 7)

7. ‘Highly pathogenic’ Avian flu found in St. Louis County (March 16)

6. Drugs hidden in furniture lead to largest bust in St. Louis DEA history (Feb. 3)

5. Pam Hupp: 3 deaths, 2 questionable investigations (March 7)

4. Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds (Dec. 12)

3. Amendment 3: Missouri recreational marijuana election results (Nov. 8)

2. Deidre Pujols rooting for Albert after divorce news (April 7)

1. Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting (Oct. 24)

