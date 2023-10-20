ST. LOUIS — What are you going to dress up as for Halloween? That’s a question most people ask themselves or others at least once a year. Sure, you can go as a witch, warlock, vampire, or ghost. You may even want to go as this year’s most popular option, Weird Barbie.

There are so many more costumes to choose from. One of my favorites is finding this year’s “Most St. Louis” costume. We asked our FOX 2 Facebook fans and a few people around the newsroom. Here are some of their suggestions.

Adam Wainwright, one of the most prolific pitchers in recent St. Louis Cardinals history, retired this year. Breaking out that old jersey, a Cardinals hat, and an optional guitar may make for a memorable costume.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright performs a short concert for fans after the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

The FOX 2 investigative team did many stories this year on expired or fake temporary license tags. There is a new Missouri law is to crack down on the issue, but it will be years before it’s implemented. It would make an easy and topical costume. All you need is a poster and a marker to make one.

New Halls Ferry, Tesson Fairy, LeMay Ferry

The St. Louis area fairies are great for a group or on their own. Just roll down to Johnny Brock’s Dungeon to pick up a generic fairy costume and add a sash with the road name, and you’re good to go.

Jasmine Huda as New Halls Fairy

Toasted Ravioli

There’s a new twist this year on this old favorite. T-Rav Man started showing up on social media and at St. Louis City SC games during the team’s unprecedented run to the playoffs. The ravioli head would be an easy costume if you could buy one. They are currently out of stock. You may just have to make one yourself.

T-Rav Man

Imo’s pizza guy

Who can forget the mustachioed guy on the front of Imo’s Pizza boxes. The Square Beyond Compare’ just started selling retro merchandise. Perhaps, you can pair a comfy sweater with the signature ascot and hat. That’s not your only option! Remember Imo’s Guy from the Blues 2019 Stanley Cup win? It is hard to forget that guy in all red.

Imo’s Pizza Sign

Ozzy Osborne Blues Jersey Mugshot

He was “staggering drunk” when arrested on Beale Street by Memphis police in May 1984. Of course, he was wearing a Blues jersey; they have the best logo in sports. You, too, can be like Ozzy and wear a Blues jersey on Halloween. Don’t forget the wig.

Robert Matonis, a St. Louis icon who danced his way into the fabric of local lore as “Beatle Bob,” died at the age of 70 this summer. You can honor his memory by doing his dance while party hopping all night long.

Robert Matonis , known better as Beatle Bob, poses for a portrait before entering Blueberry Hill to see Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2008, in University City, Mo. Matonis is a 52-year-old with a moptop haircut and has the singular fixation of attending live music every night of the year. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Her commercials were memorable for anyone living in St. Louis over the last three decades. She was shown in commercials swooping into St. Louis on a magic carpet, which caught the attention of many television viewers.

Becky Rothman died at the age of 67 in May. Her legend will live on in St. Louis.

Who could forget the day that a UFO actually flew over the St. Louis area in February. On almost any other day, the China spy balloon may have gone unnoticed.

The skies were crystal clear, and that massive white balloon glowed like a bright star up against the deep blue sky. Now, you can be like that beacon in the heavens this Halloween. Be the focal point of any gathering with this one-of-a-kind outfit.

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The Pentagon would not confirm that the balloon in the photo was the surveillance balloon. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)