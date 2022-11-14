The box office area of The Muny. (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

ST. LOUIS – Seven spectacular stage shows, including three premieres and two long-awaited returns, are on the books for The Muny’s 105th summer season.

The summer season opens June 12, 2023, and runs through Aug. 20, 2023.

The Muny’s 2023 summer season includes “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (June 12 – 18), “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” (June 22 – 30), “Chess” (July 5 – 11), “West Side Story” (July 15 – 21), “Little Shop of Horrors” (July 25 – 31), “Rent” (August 4 – 10), and “Sister Act” (August 14 – 20).

Muny gift cards for the 105th season are already on sale in time for the holidays, at either The Muny box office or online at Muny.org. Season ticket renewals will begin in December, with new subscriptions going on sale March 20, 2023. Single-show tickets are on sale May 22, 2023.

Those interested in auditioning for the upcoming season can visit Muny.org/auditions for more information.

The Muny, America’s largest outdoor musical theatre, welcomes more than 350,000 guests every summer.