The Muny announces 2022 season

ST. LOUIS – The Muny announced its list of shows for the 2022 season.

The 104th season will include seven shows with two Muny premieres. The 2021 season was cut short due to COVID-19.

Below is the 2022 season lineup:

Chicago – June 13-19

Camelot – June 22-28

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins – July 5-13

Sweeney Todd – July 16-22

Legally Blonde – July 25-31

The Color Purple – Aug. 3-9

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat – Aug. 12-18.

For more information, visit The Muny’s website.